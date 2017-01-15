Kevin Powell gives his thoughts on the Bulls & Cubs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a successful weekend for two of the Windy City's teams, even if only one was on the competition field or court.

While the Bulls came back with a victory in Jimmy Butler's return to the lineup, the Cubs were once again welcomed back as winner to downtown at their annual convention.

Optimism for another championship remains high with the latter while doubt about just making the postseason continues with Fred Hoiberg's squad as they reach the midway point of the season.

Kevin Powell of WGN Radio came on Sports Feed Sunday to discuss both of the teams on this January weekend. He described what it was like to attend this year's convention and what he sees out of the Bulls with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur.

