Lake County deputies respond to fourth opioid overdose in ten days

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it has responded to four opioid overdoses over the course of ten days.

The most recent happened Friday night. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in unincorporated Libertyville around 11:15 p.m. They found a 30-year-old man suffering from an overdose. He had no pulse and was not breathing. Deputies began CPR and administered Naloxone. The man regained consciousness and was taken to a local hospital.

In a statement, Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said, “This is another example of our sheriff’s deputies taking quick, decisive action and saving another life. Members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office have saved over 25 lives to opioid overdose since the Naloxone program began just over two years ago. While I am grateful for the lives saved we are currently in an opioid epidemic and are losing far too many lives to opioids.”

Of the four overdoses the sheriff’s office has recently responded to, deputies were able to save three lives. One person died.

Undersheriff Ray Rose says opioid overdoses are a major community-wide problem. “We as a community have to ensure those suffering from opioid addiction receive proper treatment to end this epidemic,” said Rose.