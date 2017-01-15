× Two injured in shooting in North Aurora parking lot

NORTH AURORA, Ill. — A 21-year-old woman is fighting for her life after a drive-by shooting in North Aurora.

The woman, and others, were sitting in a parked car in a convenience store parking lot in the 1000 block of Orchard Road.

Someone inside a burgundy Chrysler fired several shots at the car.

The woman is in critical condition.

An 11-year-old boy in the car was cut by broken glass. He’ll be okay.

The shooter drove off but police chased him to the 800 block of N. Randall Rd, where he got out of the car and ran away.

Investigators believe he was targeting someone in the car.