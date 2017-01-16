Armed robbery at suburban Subway caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALOS PARK -- It was about 8:20 a.m. Monday, soon after a Subway opened on 80th avenue at 119th street in Palos Park, when a suspect walked in wearing a black hoodie and what appears to be a surgical mask, pointed a gun at the female employee, and demanded access to the cash register before emptying it.

Palos Park Police Officer Bob Kotsianis says they have a hunch the suspect has done this kind of thing before.

"We have some physical evidence and a good amount of surveillance - hope it turns into a positive lead," Kotsianis said.

The suspect got away with about $100. But the greater concern is that he'll strike elsewhere and someone, either an employee or a customer, gets hurt.

"It was a brazen act and he concealed his face so he will probably strike again," Kotsianis said.

Manager Mike says the employee that was working alone at the time of the robbery will be taking some time off to emotionally recover from the experience. He says moving forward, there will be at least two people working together at all times for safety's sake.

Cameras for other nearby businesses recorded video of the suspect getting into the passenger seat of a getaway car, described as a black 4 door that was parked in the parking lot of a neighboring bank.