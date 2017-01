Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Rainbow PUSH Coalition will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Breakfast Monday.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will be among five honorees, that also includes Dwyane Wade.

Rev. Jackson, Cardinal Blase Cupich and Gov. Rauner sit together at the 27th annual MLK breakfast downtown Chicago. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/96FZVvVGHo — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) January 16, 2017

The event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel also raises money for college scholarships.

More than 2,200 students have received $5.5 million since the program was established 27 years ago.