Cubs celebrate World Series win at White House today

Posted 6:16 AM, January 16, 2017, by , Updated at 06:17AM, January 16, 2017
The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cubs win their first World Series in 108 years. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON -- The Chicago Cubs are squeezing in their trip to the White House just before President Obama leaves office, and that's thanks to one of the team's executives.

Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts told the Chicago Tribune she kept in contact with the White House ever since the president invited them after the World Series.

She says they're able to take advantage since the team is back together for this weekend's Cubs Convention.

The team left for Washington Sunday night.

They'll be at the White House around noon Monday.

 