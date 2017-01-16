Ricky O’Donnell bestows some high praise upon Jimmy Butler on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There is only one thing that's for sure with a roller coaster Bulls team during the 2016-2017 season.

Jimmy Butler is elite. Jimmy Butler is one of the best players in the NBA.

Ricky O'Donnell goes even a step further in his article for SB Nation this past week. He says that Butler is the team's best player since Michael Jordan left following the 1998 season.

He also mentioned, quite bluntly, that the Bulls are wasting Butler's talent, surrounding him with the wrong mix of talent that have left the team hovering around .500.

