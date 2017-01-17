3 killed in crash on Eisenhower Expressway; 2 OB lanes open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Three people were killed, another seriously injured, in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Tuesday morning.

The deadly crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on the outbound side of the expressway near Western Avenue.

Illinois State Police say that only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. One was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two outbound lanes are now open on the Eisenhower Expressway.

UPDATE: TWO lanes of OB Ike are now open. Fatal accident investigation continues in right lanes. pic.twitter.com/2nZiQy3HDd — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 17, 2017

.@ILStatePolice now allowing only trucks to enter Eisenhower @ Western likely a result of these crashes under bridges on surrounding streets pic.twitter.com/Vi7Yz65tyX — Courtney Gousman (@cgousman) January 17, 2017

Illinois State Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.