3 killed in crash on Eisenhower Expressway; 2 OB lanes open

CHICAGO -- Three people were killed, another seriously injured, in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway early Tuesday morning.
The deadly crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on the outbound side of the expressway near Western Avenue.
Illinois State Police say that only one vehicle was involved in the accident.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. One was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Two outbound lanes are now open on the Eisenhower Expressway.
Illinois State Police are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.