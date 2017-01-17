As many as 60,000 expected at Saturday’s Women’s March in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Millions are set to march nationwide the day after President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration with thousands expected to march through downtown Chicago.

The group is calling for a preservation of women’s and human rights during the Trump Presidency.

The march will begin around 9:15 a.m. at Jackson and Lake Shore Drive in Grant Park. Marchers can begin showing up at 8:30 a.m. Organizers say up to 60,000 people are expected and men are also invited to participate.

Just after 11 a.m. the group will march down Jackson around the Loop and end with a final rally in Federal Plaza.

The event also includes speakers representing minorities, the LGBTQ community, those with disabilities, health care workers and Planned Parenthood supporters.

They will be joined by millions more around the country, the largest women’s march expected in Washington D.C. While organizers say it isn’t necessarily an anti-Trump rally, they aren’t sure there would have been a march had Hillary Clinton won.