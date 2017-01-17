FBI says bank robberies up 34 percent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The FBI has a new study on bank robberies and the Chicago area has seen a big increase.

In 2016, the number of bank robberies jumped to 193, 49 more than in the previous year.

Most of those robberies fell into the non-takeover category, where a robber presents a note or orders a teller to hand over the cash and then the robber walks out.

One common theme is bank robberies happening on Fridays.

The FBI also says one in every three bank robberies is tied to a repeat offender.

Although there are rare cases in which the suspect has no history of robbing banks and the holdup goes bad.