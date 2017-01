Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. -- Suburban police have a person of interest in custody after a woman was found murdered in her home.

The victim is identified as 48-year-old Tina Stevanovic of Glendale Heights.

Police only confirm they have a person of interest in custody and no one else is being sought in the killing.

The person has not been charged as of Tuesday night.

The Dupage County Coroner’s office is working to determine a cause of death.