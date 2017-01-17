× You Can Put it on the Nightstand? White Sox will have Hawk Harrelson alarm clock promotion

CHICAGO – If you couldn’t get enough of his calls during the afternoons and evenings of the baseball season, you might be in luck.

On Tuesday the White Sox announced a new addition to their promotional lineup – the first ever Hawk Harrelson Talking Alarm Clock.

Interesting: This is the White Sox giveaway on May 13th: A talking @HawkHarrelson Alarm Clock. Like it? @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/LsrKW5i89u — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) January 17, 2017

This picture was included in the news release which announced the giveaway for the Saturday, May 13th game against the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first 20,000 fans entering the ballpark will receive the talking clock, which says that fans of the team “will be able to wake up to the voice of the White Sox play-by-play announcer and five-time Emmy Award winner.”