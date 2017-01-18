Chicago aldermen pitch violence prevention program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A number of Chicago aldermen and community groups are demanding more resources for violence prevention programs.

Only $1.85 million of the $20 million set aside for property tax rebates last year were claimed, leaving more than $17 million unused.

They say the $17 million in surplus from unused property tax rebates should go to prevent crime.

Among the concerned citizens is the Brighton Park Neighborhood Council. Brighton Park has been in the midst of on-going gang violence in their southwest side community.

From Englewood to Uptown, 2016 saw a surge in gun violence across the city.

Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) first proposed the funds should be dedicated to public safety matters last week.

The aldermen are urging Mayor Rahm Emanuel to use the funds for public safety, violence reduction programs and youth job development.