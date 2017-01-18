Chicago area students in Washington for Trump inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Dozens of local middle school students are in Washington this morning for President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

40 students from Alcott College Prep East Campus in Lincoln Park left Chicago at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday bound for the nation's capitol.

They were given tickets to the inauguration by Congressman Mike Quigley.

The congressman said he did so because he believes everyone should have the opportunity to witness the peaceful transfer of power.

However, Quigley is among dozens of Democrats planning to skip the swearing in.

This afternoon, the students from Alcott are expected to meet with Senator Dick Durbin.