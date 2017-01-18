Dave Kerner on the Bulls & the Hall of Fame vote on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There's no way the Bulls could lose again to the Mavericks - one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, right?

Of course! These are the 2016-2017 Bulls.

Beating great teams then losing to ones that are sub-par is a part of the identity of Fred Hoiberg's second team in Chicago.

That fact was also the key part of Dave Kerner's visit to Sports Feed on Wednesday night. He talked with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman about the Bulls along with the selections for the Class of 2017 for the Baseball Hall of Fame.

To watch Dave's segments on Wednesday's show, click on the video above or below.