Former White Sox outfielder, coach Tim Raines elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame

CHICAGO – His speed on the basepaths and his prowess in the outfield made him one of the more popular players in a successful era of White Sox baseball.

Now Tim Raines is the latest member of the team to receive Major League Baseball’s top career honor.

On Wednesday the outfielder was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017. He joins Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez as the three who will go into the hall this year.

One of MLB’s most prolific base stealers with 808 in his 23-year career, Raines was with the White Sox from 1991-1995. Joining the White Sox after a successful 13-year run with the Expos, Raines hit .283 in his five seasons on the South Side with 50 homers, 277 RBIs and 143 stolen bases.

During the 1993 season, Raines hit .306 with 16 homers, 54 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in helping the team to the Western Division Championship.

A decade after leaving the team as a player and three years after his career ended, Raines joined Ozzie Guillen’s staff in 2005. He was the first base coach on the World Series Championship team that season and then served as the bench coach for the White Sox in 2016.