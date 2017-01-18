From injuries to the “Everyman All-Stars,” Bears G Kyle Long discusses it all on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Even when he's a bit immobile, the Bears' leader on the offensive line is still a very personable guy.

It's the reputation Kyle Long has earned since joining the Bears back in the 2013 season. From his strong play on the field to his social media savvy, the guard has easily become one of the team's most popular players.

Hence Long's appearance on Sports Feed on Wednesday ventured into a number of topics. He joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on behalf of the Campbell's Chunky Soup "Everyman Challenge" which put Long into a commercial with other NFL stars.

Along with his discussion on working with his peers on the screen, Long also discussed his along with the Bears' future on the field.

To watch Kyle's interview with Jarrett and Josh by clicking on the video above.