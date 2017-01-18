Obama reduces sentence of Gangster Disciples ‘governor’

CHICAGO — Among the people having their sentences reduced by President Obama is Eric “Fat Eric” Wilson, a former “governor” in the Gangster Disciples street gang.

Obama on Tuesday reduced the 44-year-old Wilson’s life sentence for engaging in drug dealing with six others to 35 years in prison.

At the time of Wilson’s March 1998 sentencing, the Gangster Disciples was under the sway of Larry Hoover, who is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison in Colorado. Hoover allegedly ran the gang’s drug activities from an Illinois prison during the early 1990s.

Prosecutors say Wilson and other gang “governors” had hundreds of gang members reporting to him.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports Democratic Congressman Bobby Rush sent a letter to Obama saying Wilson deserved a break in his sentence because of his “extraordinary rehabilitative efforts.”