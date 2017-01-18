Police search for suspect in violent Indian Head Park home invasion

INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill — Police are warning residents in the southwest suburbs as they search for a suspect in a violent home invasion.

Authorities in Indian Head Park are on the scene at a home on Briarwood Court.

A neighbor received text alerts from officials saying a person was hurt inside the home and a suspect is at large.

Officials are telling residents to lock their doors and keep the outside lights on.

There is no confirmation on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

The text sent to residents:

Home invasion on Briarwood in IHP w/injuries. Suspect is still at large. You are urged to lock their doors and keep outside lights on. Area police alerted.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.