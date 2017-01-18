President Obama Commutes Sentence of Chelsea Manning
-
Obama speaks to WGN about last days in office
-
Obama Holds Year End Press Conference, Talks Russian Hacking and Putin
-
Ahead of Farewell Address, Reflections on Covering the Obama White House
-
Trump Meets with Obama at White House, Looks Ahead to Presidency
-
Blagojevich asks President Obama to commute his prison sentence
-
-
How Donald Trump Won the Race for President: Breaking Down the Results
-
Obama congratulates Trump, invites him to White House
-
President Obama pledges peaceful transition to Trump
-
Donald Trump meets with Obama for first time as President-elect
-
Trump calls Emanuel to discuss past presidential transitions
-
-
Clinton, Trump exchange jabs at Al Smith charity dinner
-
President Obama tells Chicago: ‘You were the change’
-
The Path to Victory: Trump, Clinton Look for Ways to Win on the Electoral Map