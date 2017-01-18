Public comment sought on Eisenhower Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The state wants to hear your feedback about its plans to rebuild the Eisenhower Expressway.

Currently, there are four lanes each way on the Ike West of Mannheim and East of Austin. But the stretch between Mannheim and Austin has three lanes each direction.

IDOT says traffic in that stretch is 38 percent over capacity. Even the four lane section is 12 percent over capacity. So it looked into several alternatives on how to accommodate the vehicles. The preferred alternative is called the Hot-3-Plus.

The plan would add one high occupancy toll (hot) lane in each direction between 25th Ave and Austin. To use the lane for free, you’d have to have three or more people in the vehicle. Less than three people, you’d have to pay a toll to use that lane. Toll prices would change based on traffic.

Initial studies indicate this alternative would result in a 25 percent travel time savings in the general purpose lanes and a 56 percent travel time savings in the managed lanes.

The proposal also calls for reconstruction of several interchanges including those at Austin and Harlem that currently have exits and entrances on the left. Those would be moved to the right and carry traffic over the expressway.

There are two public hearings next week you can attend to learn more about all the alternatives studied and give your input.

Attend public hearing Jan 25 or 26 (Court reporters will be available to record public comments):

Wednesday, January 25, 2017*

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Proviso Math and Science Academy

8601 Roosevelt Road

Forest Park, Illinois 60130

(Pace Bus route 301 and 308 stop at the south-west corner of the Academy)

Thursday, January 26, 2017*

5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Marriott Chicago - Medical District

625 South Ashland Avenue

Chicago, Illinois 60607

(Just east of CTA’s Racine Blue Line Station)

View the draft environmental impact statement that includes proposed project plans: http://eisenhowerexpressway.com/info_center/deis.aspx

Submit comments online: http://eisenhowerexpressway.com/informed/