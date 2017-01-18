Woman attacked in suburban apartment; Suspect sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. -- Police in suburban Rolling Meadows are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted one woman last week and tried to rob another a month earlier.

Both victims live in the same apartment complex, the East Park Apartments in the 4800 block of Algonquin Parkway.

Rolling Meadows Police are searching for a man matching this description in connection with a sexual assault and another break-in. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ods6AB2D6K — Erik Runge (@WGNErik) January 18, 2017

Rolling Meadows police released a sketch of the suspect. They say he is Hispanic with a medium build and is between 5’ and 5’3.

Police believe the suspect attacked a woman in her apartment on Saturday, Jan. 14th. The suspect knocked on the woman's door, forced himself in and sexually assaulted her. The suspected was armed with a knife.

Police say they believe the suspect is also the same man who broke into a second victim’s apartment in the same complex but in the 5000 block of Weber Dr. on Wednesday Dec. 28th. The suspect was not armed in this incident but demanded money. Another resident was able to scare off the suspect who fled through the window.

Police say they are looking at surveillance cameras at the complex but are seeking the public’s help for information.

Crime Stoppers has put up a thousand dollar reward for information. Anyone with information is asked to call 847-590-7867.