27-year-old Bloomingdale officer killed in serious crash

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. -- A Bloomingdale Police Officer has died in a serious car accident.

The accident took place just past 9:30 p.m.Thursday.

27-year-old Raymond Murrell was responding to a retail crime in progress when his unmarked SUV slammed into a pole near Army Trail Road and Cardinal Drive in Bloomingdale.

The police chief says the weather may have been a factor.

Murrell had to be extricated from the vehicle by the fire department.

He was taken to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital in Glendale Heights and was pronounced.

No other cars were involved.

According to the police chief, Murrell is the first Bloomingdale Police Department officer to die in the line of duty.

