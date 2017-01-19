Bulls forward Jimmy Butler named a starter for the NBA All-Star Game

CHICAGO – For a quickly emerging NBA star, the third time was the charm for Jimmy Butler to be one of the top five players in the league’s mid-season classic.

On Thursday, the Bulls forward was named a starter for the Eastern Conference in the 2017 All-Star Game on February 19th at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans.

This is Butler’s third selection to the All-Star game but the first time he will crack the starting lineup. Butler joins Cavaliers LeBron James and Kyrie Irving along with the Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo along with the Raptors DeMar DeRozan.

Despite an up-and-down season for the team, Butler is enjoying a career season. He’s averaging 24.8 points per game along with 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

