City agencies hold drill to prepare in the event of large scale attack

CHICAGO -- Several of Chicago’s emergency agencies coordinated a drill today at McCormick Place so they are prepared in the event of a large-scale attack.

The victims were role-playing but the police and fire recruits were real.

The agencies stressed it was planned in advance and is not in response to any threat or event.

They methodically looked for the gunman or gunmen. Then discovered three fake bombs. The bomb squad used cutting edge technology and K9 units. Firefighters and paramedics responded to tend to the victims. City officials say this elaborate setup provides critical training for the unexpected.

300 people participated in this drill, today.

City officials say they do this kind of coordinated training about eight times a year at all of the city's major venues.