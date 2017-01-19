FeedonThis: Don’t walk the walk, Russell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to his play on the court, Russell Westbrook usually represents a common saying well.

Indeed, the Thunder guard almost always "Walks the Walks" since he averages a triple-double per game this season.

But on Wednesday night, he picked the wrong time to literally walk the walk - and in the process he became an popular internet GIF.

That was part of Thursday's Social Fodder with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sports Feed. The video clip was part of #FeedonThis from the show

For the second-to-last time this season, Josh and Jarrett had the chance to make a pick for a game during the NFL season.

This time, they got to make two.

On Sunday the AFC and NFC Championship will be played out in Foxborough along with Atlanta, with two of the four teams clinching their spot in Super Bowl LI.

See who Jarrett and Josh think are headed to the big game in the video above.

Jimmy's an All-Star, but what is his future with the Bulls?

If Butler goes, does Dwyane Wade follow?

Plus can the Bulls ever figure out how not to play down to their competition?

Jarrett and Josh discuss those topics in the video above.