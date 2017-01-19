Illinois contingent in Washington to celebrate Trump’s presidency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- On Inauguration Eve, across Washington, there was reason to party for Republicans.

The Illinois State Society Heartland Ball, a bipartisan tradition, had Democrats joining in.

Illinois businessmen Mark Burt and Jason Fowler traveled to Washington because they're excited about a Donald Trump presidency.

“Hopefully our country will come together and our economics will improve and we'll put more people to work,” Burt said.

But noticeably absent were key members of the Illinois legislature and Governor Bruce Rauner.

Some Democrats are boycotting tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony, but not Sen Tammy Duckworth who says it's her duty to go, just like when she served in Iraq and George W. Bush was president.

“This is not the first time I have done my duty despite not agreeing with who was the Commander-In-Chief of my country,” Duckworth said..

For Congresswoman Robin Kelly attending the inauguration is personal.

“It's really about President Obama,” she said. “I just wanna be there one more time. “

More parties are planned for tomorrow night.