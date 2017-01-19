Juvenile girl cut with knife during Indian Head Park home invasion: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIAN HEAD PARK, Ill. -- Police are searching for a suspect in a violent home invasion in Indian Head Park.

At about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Indian Head Park police responded to a call of a home invasion at a house on Briarwood Court.

When officers arrived, they were met by a juvenile girl who says she was home alone when she heard noises coming from the first floor of the home.

When she went downstairs, she says a white man wearing a mask was in the kitchen. The man then cut the young female with a knife on her right arm -- causing a minor superficial wound. The man then fled the scene.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry. A search of the area failed to locate the suspect.

Officers along with the Major Case Assistance Team are continuing the investigation.

Earlier, officials told residents to lock their doors and keep the outside lights on.

The text sent to residents read:

Home invasion on Briarwood in IHP w/injuries. Suspect is still at large. You are urged to lock their doors and keep outside lights on. Area police alerted.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.