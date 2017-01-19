Kevin Fishbain discusses a number of NFL topics on Thursday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's all about the quarterbacks in the NFL's version of the Final Four.

That's also the case for the NFL Draft as well and, as usual, the Bears.

The signal callers take center stage this weekend as the Patriots play the Steelers for the AFC Championship and the Packers-Falcons meet for the NFC crown.

Next week NFL teams will have their eyes on some senior college quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

That's where Kevin Fishbain of Pro Football Weekly will be next week, but before heading south he stopped by Sports Feed on Thursday. He discusses this weekend's title games, the Senior Bowl along with what the Bears will do in the NFL Draft with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

To watch Kevin's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below.