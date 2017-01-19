Unseasonably mild weekend ahead
-
Sun returns, mild weekend ahead
-
Warm, mild weekend ahead
-
Mostly mild weekend ahead
-
Wet and mild week ahead
-
Mild holiday weekend then a drop in temps
-
-
Warm weekend, mild week to follow
-
Mild weekend for World Series, Halloween
-
Mild and much warmer weekend possible
-
Mild weekend gives way to wet, cold start of the new year
-
Mild holiday weekend followed by cold weather’s return
-
-
Cold weekend to be followed by mild week and a warm up
-
Snowy and cold weekend ahead
-
Coldest weekend in 6 months ahead