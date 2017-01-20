Hundreds gather to protest Trump in downtown Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Donald Trump promises a new era for our country after being sworn is as the 45th President of the United States, but his inauguration was met with protests across the world Friday, including here in Chicago.

Hundreds of protesters carried signs and grievances with them to Daley Plaza.

The marches then began to head toward Trump Tower. Street closures were in place:

#CHICAGO: As protesters make their way from Daley Plaza to Trump Tower, EB Wacker CLOSED Clark to Wabash // WB Wacker CLOSED @ Wabash. — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 20, 2017

#CHICAGO: As protesters make their way from Daley Plaza to Trump Tower, NB Dearborn BLOCKED Washington to Wacker. — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) January 20, 2017

Chicagoan Ronald Schupp says he came to resist the new president on a host of issues, including economic policies that he fears will favor the rich.

"I don’t trust anything Donald Trump says, I don’t trust anything the GOP says, and I’m fed up with Donald Trump’s lies," he said.

Jeffrey and Jordan Krikie fear a reversal of progress on gay rights, specifically what might happen if a conservative justice tilts the Supreme Court against marriage equality.

"Mike Pence was for conversion therapy, which is basically torturing kids of this community," Jeffrey Krikie said.

"At this time, we have to accept that he’s our 45th president, but we don’t ever have to normalize what he says," Jordan Krikie said.

CPS student Nicolas Sanchez, 16, says several of his friends are undocumented and he fears they may be deported under a Trump presidency.

"They sacrificed themselves and worked hard to earn things and he’s gonna take it away to give it other people," Sanchez said.

Single mother Travion Rankins from Lombard says the best way to protest is at the ballot box.

"We got to stay awake, and in two years, we got to vote, and in two more years, you got to vote. That is your right that people died for," she said.