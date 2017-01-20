Police use tear gas, make arrests in confrontation with protesters near inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON --District of Columbia police are using tear gas canisters in a confrontation with protesters in downtown Washington.

Some people are being treated for exposure to tear gas and some people are vomiting. Police have blocked off both sides of the street. Protesters were throwing bricks and concrete at police. One protester wearing a mask smashed a bank window. And demonstrators have blocked streets with newspaper boxes.

Protestors smash back window of @DCPoliceDept cruiser at 12th and L.@WTOP pic.twitter.com/lWDoUhtBwz — Mike Murillo (@MikeMurilloWTOP) January 20, 2017

Another protester was standing on a mailbox and waving a rainbow flag.

Police are in riot gear, and that includes helmets and body shields.

