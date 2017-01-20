Trump sworn in as 45th president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Red, white and blue bunting draped beneath a gray sky as songs of American patriotism filled the air as Donald Trump took the oath as the 45th president of the United States Friday.

The platform was filled with friends, families, even political arch rivals.

Hillary Clinton was present as a former First Lady and was largely stoic as she watched Trump take the oath.

The unpredictable politician with a renegade style was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump used his own Bible and the Bible of Abraham Lincoln held by his wife Melania in bright blue by his side.

A 21 gun salute was heard in the distance. With that President Trump took to the podium as rain began to fall for the first time. One of the church leaders remarked it is a sign of cleansing. Then the 45th president of the United States delivered a brief and unorthodox inaugural address sounding more like a campaign speech from months gone by.

"I will fight for you with every breath in my body and I will never let you down,” Trump said.

There were no historical references and not mincing his words. President Trump announced there is a new sheriff in town and he would do things his way--not Washington’s way.

"The time for empty talk is over. This is our hour of action,” he told the crowd.