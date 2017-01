Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A suspect is dead following a police involved shooting on the city's Far South Side.

It happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday near a bike trial at 123rd and Wallace in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood

Chicago police say they believe someone tried to rob an off-duty Robbins police officer.

The off-duty officer shot and killed the suspect near West Pullman Park.

However, the officer was not injured.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.