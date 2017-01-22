United computer glitch fixed, 200 flights affected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- United Airlines is trying to get flights back on track Monday after a computer problem grounded all domestic flights Sunday night.

At 5:30 p.m. CT, United issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue. There was an issue with getting information to pilots that allows flights to depart.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

More than 200 domestic flights were impacted, with 6 flights be cancelled all together.

The problem was resolved at 8 p.m.

UPDATE: The ground stop has been lifted. We’re working to get flights on their way. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

This isn't the first computer glitch to affect airlines.

In October, United flights were delayed for hours because of a computer problem, causing a social media firestorm.

United said it experienced an issue with its weight reporting system that was later resolved.

In September, British Airways suffered a computer problem that caused delays and long lines at airports in the United States and Europe.

In August, Delta was forced to cancel around 2,000 flights after a major system failure. That came only a few weeks after an outage caused more than 1,000 cancellations at Southwest Airlines.