United computer glitch fixed, 200 flights affected

CHICAGO -- United Airlines is trying to get flights back on track Monday after a computer problem grounded all domestic flights Sunday night.
At 5:30 p.m. CT, United issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue. There was an issue with getting information to pilots that allows flights to depart.
More than 200 domestic flights were impacted, with 6 flights be cancelled all together.
The problem was resolved at 8 p.m.
This isn't the first computer glitch to affect airlines.
In October, United flights were delayed for hours because of a computer problem, causing a social media firestorm.
United said it experienced an issue with its weight reporting system that was later resolved.
In September, British Airways suffered a computer problem that caused delays and long lines at airports in the United States and Europe.
In August, Delta was forced to cancel around 2,000 flights after a major system failure. That came only a few weeks after an outage caused more than 1,000 cancellations at Southwest Airlines.