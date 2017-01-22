Over 30 people shot, 4 killed in violent start to the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- More than 30 people were shot, three fatally, and one person was stabbed to death between Friday and Saturday afternoon as the weekend started with a surge in violence in Chicago.

The latest shooting happened just after noon outside a convenience store at 63rd and Honore in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police are still in the early stages of their investigation, but the owner of the store said three people were shot, although police are saying four. Surveillance cameras captured part of the shooting, and at least two of the four gunmen police say were responsible. Police say two men in their 20's were shot, one in the eye, and two women were hit. The owner of the store said he's had enough and plans to close the store after being there for three years.

It was Sunday's second multiple shooting. Earlier in the day, passengers were sitting in a car parked near Huron and Armour in West Town when another carload of people pulled alongside and opened fire. Three men were shot and taken to Stroger Hospital.

Three people were shot and killed over the weekend as well. On Saturday, a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest around 4:50 p.m. on the South Side in the Fernwood neighborhood. He later died at Christ Hospital. Also on Saturday, a 24-year-old man was shot inside a car in the 2600 block of W. Monroe, was hit in the neck, and died from his wounds. Then Saturday night, a 23-year-old was sitting in a car when a suspect in another car fired a shot and killed him. Right now police aren't sure if it was gang related or not.

A 26-year-old man was also killed after he was stabbed in the South Chicago neighborhood early Sunday morning. Police said he was stabbed while he was in the gangway of a residence. He transported himself to the hospital and was later transferred to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 7:15 a.m.