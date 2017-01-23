Bears guard Josh Sitton added to the NFC roster for the Pro Bowl

CHICAGO – It looks like Jordan Howard won’t be headed to the Pro Bowl as the only Bears representative after all.

Just six days before the game, Bears offensive guard Josh Sitton has been added to the NFC Roster for the Pro Bowl. He’s headed to the NFL’s All-Star classic due to an injury to Packers’ guard T.J. Lang, who was hurt in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Sitton will take part in the contest this coming Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

This is Sitton’s third-consecutive Pro Bowl and the fourth of his career, with the other three appearances coming as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Sitton joins running back Howard on the NFC Roster with both players serving as injury replacements. No Bears players were initially selected to the roster.

Joining the Bears just a week before the season started after being cut by Green Bay, Sitton started 12-of-13 games he played in this season for the Bears. He helped pave the way for fellow Pro Bowler Howard’s historic rookie season in which he broke the franchise record with 1,313 yards rushing.