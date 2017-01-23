FeedonThis: Jarrett gives some career advice to Johnny Manziel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - After his first try at the NFL crashed out, many are wondering when "Johnny Football" will surface in the game again.

On Sunday he was in Foxborough to watch his friend Martellus Bennett win his first AFC Championship with the Patriots.

When might he end up on a football field in the NFL again? How about any football field period?

Jarrett Payton didn't have an answer for that, but he did have some advice for the former Heisman Trophy winner on Monday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman.

It will be the first of many over the next two weeks, but Jarrett and Josh had their first official Super Bowl LI preview on Monday.

Both the Falcons and the Patriots dominated their respective conference championship games en route to the biggest contest of the season in Houston in 13 days.

Both anchors give their initial thoughts on the match-up in the video above.