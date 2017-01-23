× Jeremy Roenick gets his chance for “One Last Shift” with the Blackhawks

CHICAGO – As a dynamic and charismatic member of the team’s past, it would figure that the return of No. 27 to the ice on Sunday would bring with it something new.

Jeremy Roenick didn’t disappoint the 400th consecutive sellout crowd at the United Center.

Gearing up to hit the ice with the @NHLBlackhawks! Can't wait to hear United Center roar! pic.twitter.com/KvVGJdjarl — Jeremy Roenick (@Jeremy_Roenick) January 23, 2017

The forward, who played from the Blackhawks from 1988-1996, was the third to take part in the “One More Shift” promotion by the team. Before the team’s game with the Canucks, Roenick came out in full pads to join the team on the ice and stand on the line during the National Anthem.

He became the third former Blackhawks player this season to take part in the event, joining Denis Savard and Steve Larmer.

Roenick did add a unique twist as he kissed the ice during his time with the team, drawing a loud ovation from the crowd.

Drafted by the Blackhawks with the eighth-overall pick in the 1988 NHL Draft, Roenick scored 267 goals and dished out 329 assists during his eight seasons in Chicago. Four times in that stretch he was named an NHL All-Star and in 1992 helped the team to the Stanley Cup Final.

After being traded to Phoenix before the 1996-1997 season, Roenick played for the Coyotes, Flyers Kings and Sharks before finishing his 20-year career in 2009. His 513 goals rank fourth in NHL history for American-born players.