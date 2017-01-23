× Larry Fitzgerald, Eli Manning, and Greg Olsen named Walter Payton Man of the Year finalists

CHICAGO – No matter what the season, the legend of “Sweetness” always has a major impact on the National Football League.

NFL players have similar recollections of ball carrier while at the same time hoping to be worthy of having their name mentioned with Payton during Super Bowl weekend.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award honors the player in the league who exemplifies excellence both on and off the field. This year the three players vying for the honor are Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald, Giants quarterback Eli Manning and Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

“Larry, Eli and Greg are not only top-tier athletes, but also men of great character, integrity and generosity of spirit,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement released by the league. “Their passion for community and helping others is having a positive impact on countless individuals and communities, and it’s something we should all celebrate.

“We commend these impressive men for setting the standard for NFL players and athletes nationwide.”

The winner will be announced at the annual NFL Awards at the Wortham Theatre Center in Houston, Texas on February 4th – the day before Super Bowl LI.