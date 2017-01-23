Manhunt underway after 3 shot, 1 killed inside Hammond home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. -- A manhunt is currently underway in Hammond, IN after a shooting inside a home left one woman dead and two people in critical condition Monday morning.

Police responding to a call from the residence around 6 a.m. Monday found 44-year-old Carmelle Erbie Cajuste was shot in the head and killed, and a 36-year-old woman and 27-year-old man were also shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition. All three victims lived in the house, and family members said they are all cousins. Police said they were shot at or near the front door.

A neighbor said she was woken up at about 6 a.m. to screaming and arguing, and then heard three gunshots. Another told reporters and neighbors it was a domestic dispute.

Police are currently on the scene, and said they are looking for 32-year-old Joseph Barner, who they consider armed and dangerous. His vehicle was found nearby the home where the shooting happened. They're telling neighbors to stay inside their homes as they comb the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact police at 219-852-2906.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.