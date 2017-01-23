Park Ridge school board member resigns after tweet about Women’s March

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A School Board member in Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 has turned in his resignation, effective immediately, after a tweet in which he used an offensive term for women to describe participants in Saturday’s Women’s March.

In his resignation letter Dr. Dathan Paterno, a clinical psychologist, says tweets he posted on his personal Twitter account were misinterpreted to mean he disrespected or hated all the protesters.

Paterno’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

A School Board meeting with parents to discuss the matter had been scheduled for Monday night.