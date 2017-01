Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Six people were killed by gun violence in Chicago this past weekend. More than 40 people were wounded.

The most recent murder happened in the Austin neighborhood.

A woman was shot in the head near the Spencer School, near Maypole and Lavergne at about 2 a.m. Monday.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police gave no possible motive and did not make any arrests.