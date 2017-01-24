Blackhawks activate Marcus Kruger off injured reserve

CHICAGO – It’s been an injury-riddled two seasons for Marcus Kruger with the Blackhawks, but once again the forward is getting closer to a return to the ice.

On Tuesday the Blackhawks reactivated Kruger off Injured Reserve before their game at home tonight against the Tampa Bay Lightning. There is a chance he could be in the lineup tonight at the United Center but it wasn’t clear as of Tuesday afternoon.

Kruger has been out of the Blackhawks lineup after injuring his right hand in the Blackhawks’ game against Carolina on December 30th, going to IR two days later. Before that, Kruger played in 39 games with two goals and eight assists.

Injuries are nothing new to Kruger who suited up for just 41 games a season ago after being sidelines half the year with a wrist injury. Despite that, Kruger and the Blackhawks agreed to a new three-year, $9.25 million contract.