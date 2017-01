Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The worldwide Women's March over the weekend is said to be one of the largest single day demonstrations in history.

The event also made history in Chicago.

The crowd of 250,000 is now believed to be one of the largest protests in the city's history.

Organizers had planned for just 25,000 people, but it turned out to be so large, they had to cancel the march and just hold a massive rally.

There were no reports of arrests.