Family calls for justice after man shot and killed by police

ROBBINS, Ill. -- There are conflicting stories surrounding a fatal shooting involving an off duty officer from Robbins.

The officer claims the victim tried to rob him, but the victim's family says that's not true.

Joshua Jones family says they are concerned the Chicago Police Dept won’t tell them everything about his shooting last Friday.

20-year-old Jones was killed by an off-duty Robbins police officer who said he was trying to rob him with a gun at 124th and Wallace in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Published reports say the officer was delivering a subpoena to someone that didn’t live there. Outside that home, the officer said Jones approached him, took his keys and was trying to steal his car when he shot him.

The medical examiner says Jones died of a gunshot wound to the back.

It was ruled a homicide.

Jones’ family says he was shot four times and that the officer’s account doesn’t add up.

Chicago police says it recovered Jones’ gun at the scene.

Jones went to culinary school and was managing four restaurants when he was gunned down.

“We need justice,” said Marcus Rieves, Jones’s father. “All we want is some answers.”

Chicago police say they are still investigating the criminal case. Robbins police are investigating the officer’s use of force.

The Robbins officer has not been charged or named. He is on administrative duty while the investigation is being conducted.