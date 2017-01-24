K9 statues will help decorate city streets this summer while helping raise money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- You may have seen the brightly colored, sparkling horse statues which once lined the Magnificent Mile. Many of them paid tribute to Chicago police officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The Horses of Honor program through the Chicago Police Foundation helped raise $800,000 dollars for officers families over the last two years.

And a new figure is about to join the force: K9’s for Cops.

This summer, 200 K9 statues will line Michigan Avenue and remind passerby’s about the police lives lost – and those family members left behind.

To raise funds, the white, 4 and a half feet tall, German Shepard statues went on sale today. Sponsors purchase the pieces and partner with artists to create unique designs which will go on public display this summer - before being auctioned off for the foundation.

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation is partnering with PAWS Chicago in the new public art campaign to also benefit the department’s 65 four-legged officers.

Since 2007 the foundation has raised and donated close to 8 million dollars for police families. Last year alone, a quarter of a million was spent helping the families of fallen officers pay for education.

For more information, log on to: https://www.chicagok9s.com/