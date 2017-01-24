Looking ahead to Super Bowl LI & NFL Draft with Joan Niesen on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just two fan bases in the country still have a team to root for on the field in 2017.

For the other 30 teams, the focus has already turned to the spring.

That's especially true since this week is the annual Senior Bowl - a chance for the best four-year college football players to show off to the pro scouts.

Oddly enough, the Chicago Bears coaches will work with the North team since they finished with the third-worst record in the league and didn't change over their staff.

Joan Niesen of Sports Illustrated joined Sports Feed on Tuesday to discuss that along with the Super Bowl LI match-up between the Falcons and the Patriots.

To hear Joan's discussion with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman, click on the video above or below.