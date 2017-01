Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURBANK, Ill. -- Queen of Peace High School in the southwest suburbs is closing at the end of the school year.

A letter sent to parents Tuesday night from the all-girls school in Burbank, located at 7659 Linder Ave., cites financial troubles and declining enrollment over the last 10 years.

It says officials are working with nearby schools for transfers.

A meeting is being held at 8 a.m. today for parents and students before classes begin.