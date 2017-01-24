Trump tweets he will send ‘Feds’ to Chicago if city doesn’t ‘fix’ gun violence problems

CHICAGO — President Trump took aim at Chicago in one of his latest tweets.

Around 8:30 p.m., Trump tweeted: “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds.”

It’s a topic Trump has commented on before. Earlier this month, he suggested Mayor Emanuel should ask for federal help.

The mayor’s officer responded that the feds can help by passing new gun laws, holding criminals accountable and funding summer jobs programs to keep Chicago’s young people off the streets.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson also released a statement Tuesday night saying: